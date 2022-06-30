Contact Us
Breaking News: Heat, Humidity Return Ahead Of Strong Storms For July 4th Weekend: Here's What's Coming
Taco Bell Holds Grand Opening For New Hudson Valley Location

Nicole Valinote
Taco Bell hosted its grand opening ceremony for its new location in Poughkeepsie on Route 9.
A brand-new Taco Bell location is serving customers in the Hudson Valley.

Taco Bell hosted its grand opening ceremony for its new Dutchess County restaurant located in Poughkeepsie on Route 9, according to an announcement from representatives on Wednesday, June 29.

Representatives said the eatery had a private ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, June 14, with attendees including Town of Poughkeepsie Supervisor Jon Jay Baisley and 6th Ward Councilperson Ann Shershin.

The restaurant officially opened in April, and has seating for about 50 customers, along with a drive-thru.

“Taco Bell is thrilled to open a new location in Poughkeepsie," said Jerry Kitzrow, market manager of HAZA Bells, franchisee of Taco Bell. "We look forward to serving all of our neighbors for a long time and truly giving back to the great people of this community.” 

