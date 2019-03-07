Suez To Invest $440 Million In Water Quality, Service Improvements

Water and waste management provider SUEZ is investing a total of $440 million over the next five years to provide an enhanced customer experience and make improvements to service and water quality.

SUEZ serves almost 500,000 people throughout Rockland, Westchester, Orange, Putnam and Tioga Counties.

The plan was initially filed with the New York State Public Service Commission Monday, March 4. It would allow SUEZ to continue investing on customers’ behalf.

“Customers no longer compare their experience with their water utilities with just their gas, electric or phone companies,” said David Stanton, President of Utility Operations, in a press release. “Today, they are expecting an exceptional experience that matches the best companies in the world. Our plan announced today is a commitment toward that goal.”

The plan also includes a request to adjust rates so that customers who use less water will receive a proportionally lower monthly bill. The Commission has 11 months to accept, reject or modify the plan, and in total, the investment represents an average of $3,575 per customer.

“Water will always be a precious commodity,” said Stanton. “Every customer can make a difference and help ensure water supplies for the next generation.”

