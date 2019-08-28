Stop & Shop To Hold Job Fairs, Seeking To Fill More Than 1,000 Positions In Region

Popular grocery chain Stop & Shop is holding a series of job fairs to fill more than 1,000 part-time positions in the area.

Stop & Shop, which employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates more than 400 stores throughout New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Jersey, hopes to fill positions in the bakery, deli, grocery, produce, seafood and meat departments. The chain is also looking to add new members to its night crew as well as cashiers, porters and baggers.

While Stop & Shop reportedly fills 80 percent of its open positions by promoting from within, the grocer hopes to hire a total of 600 associates in Connecticut, 250 associates in Westchester County, 50 associates in Dutchess County and 250 associates in Western Massachusetts.

Part-time positions provide 12 to 28 hours of work each week. Employees receive “competitive pay, paid training, flexible schedules, a company discount, paid time off and career advancement opportunities.”

The job fairs will take place at Stop & Shop stores in Westchester and Dutchess counties, Connecticut, Western Massachusetts from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31.

“We are eager to hire part-time associates who are looking for a job to serve as the building blocks to a rewarding career with a company that values people and hard work,” said Rudy DiPietro, Senior Vice President of Operations. “Stop & Shop is looking to add seven to eight associates per store as it strives to improve the in-store experience for customers and provide even better service in area communities.”

Interested applicants who are unable to visit a store in-person can fill out an online application by clicking here .

