Stop & Shop Launches Express Delivery

Stop & Shop has launched a new online express delivery service in a partnership with Instacart.

Stop & Shop Express is available through the company's hundreds of supermarkets, according to a report from Supermarket News.

The site reported that the goal of the service is to provide a quick turnaround for those just shopping for a few items.

The deliveries can arrive as quickly as 30 minutes after placing an order.

The service is available every day from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m., Supermarket News said.

There is a $10 minimum and a delivery fee of $2.99.

