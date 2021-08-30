Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

ShopRite In Tallman To Close After 43 Years In Business

Kathy Reakes
ShopRite
ShopRite Photo Credit: ShopRite

After 43 years of serving a Hudson Valley community, a busy ShopRite store has decided to close its doors for good next month.

The ShopRite, located in Rockland County, on Route 59 in the Hamlet of Tallman in the Town of Rampo, will close in late September, Company Spokesman Daniel Emmer said.

"The Inserra family owners and operators of the ShopRite of Tallman appreciate the loyalty of our customers and the dedication of our store associates who have worked hard to serve the community for the past four decades," Emmer said Monday, Aug. 30.

Emmer said will be provided the opportunity to transfer to other nearby Shoprite stores in the surrounding area including stores in West Nyack, Garnerville, Stoney, and New City.

The store, which is located in the Walmart Shopping Center, is owned by the family-owned Inserra Supermarkets chain, which is part of the Wakefern cooperative.

Other grocery stores that service the area are an ALDI in Nanuet and a Key Foods in Spring Valley.

Some store shoppers took to Facebook and social media in response to the closure.

"But there really isn't anything else in that area! What are people going to do?" asked one shopper.

Another said "Wow-what a loss for those people in that area."

Notices will go up in the store as the final closing date approaches. 

