Several Dog Treat Products Recalled Because Of Potential Salmonella Exposure

Stormberg Foods is recalling three of their dog treat products because of a potential Salmonella contamination, the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced on Tuesday, July 12.

The recall includes the brand's Beg & Barker Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, Billo’s Best Friend Chicken Breast Strips Dog Treats, and Green Coast Pets Chicken Crisps Dog Treats. The products were distributed between June 8-22, the FDA says.

Salmonella can affect pets from eating the products while humans can become infected from handling the products, according to the FDA. While no illnesses have been reported, the agency is urging people to stop feeding their dogs the treats, throw them away and monitor any potential symptoms.

Infected pets maybe experience fatigue, diarrhea, fever, vomiting, decreased appetite and abdominal pain. Symptoms for people include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever, the FDA says.

Anyone who recognizes these symptoms in either themselves or their pets should contact their healthcare provider or veterinarian.

Consumers who bought the products are urged to call (919) 947-6011 or email stormbergship@gmail.com for more information. Stormberg Foods are continuing to investigate the source of the issue.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.