Settlement Of Dolan Family's Lawsuit Against Altice Keeps News 12 Staffing At Current Level

At the 11th hour, the Dolan family, the former owners of Cablevision before it was sold to Altice USA, reached a settlement in a lawsuit regarding layoffs and staffing at News 12 with the new parent company for the 24-hour hyperlocal news network.

News 12 will employ at least 371 full-time employees through February 2023 under the agreement, ending a yearlong dispute by the Dolans, who sought a minimum of 462.

Altice acquired News 12 when it took over Cablevision three years ago. The lawsuit alleged that Altice had not operated the news company in compliance with the agreement of the deal. Altice had denied the allegations.

News 12, which was founded in 1986 by the Dolan family, saw dozens of employees laid off last year by Altice at its seven stations.

“We’re satisfied with the settlement agreement. First and foremost, it provides significant additional job security for employees of News 12,” Patrick Dolan stated. “It ensures that News 12 will continue as a hyperlocal news network with its current structure of studios and newsrooms. It mandates a minimum amount of in-depth reporting.

“It also preserves the hyperlocal sports coverage that has been an essential piece of the News 12 brand. These were the issues important to the Dolan Family and why we filed the lawsuit. We’re very pleased they were addressed and we appreciate Altice working with us to address these issues.”

The settlement comes a day after Verizon announced a deal to air News 12 beginning in November after it drops FiOS1 News.

Altice spokespeople have declined to comment on the settlement.

