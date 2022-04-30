Scam Alert: Phishing Text Messages On Rise, New Report Says

Cybersecurity experts have reported an increase in phishing scam text messages, according to a new report from CNET.

Josh Yavor, the chief information security officer at cybersecurity company Tessian, told the news outlet he has seen a recent increase in scammers using text messages for phishing, where they attempt to steal peoples' personal information by pretending to be reputable organizations.

CNET also said a report from enterprise security company Proofpoint found that incidents SMS phishing increased by 24 percent in the United States last year.

The Federal Trade Commission reported that scammers will often try to trick people into providing information such as passwords, account numbers, and Social Security numbers.

They may use this information to log into your accounts or sell the information to other scammers.

The FTC said if you receive a text you weren't expecting that asks for personal information, do not click on any links, adding that companies will not ask for information about your account over text.

Those who believe the message may be real should contact the company using a phone number or website you know is real, the agency said.

Read the full report from CNET here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.