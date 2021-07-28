Salmonella Fears Spark Hannaford Recall Of Several Baked Goods

Hannaford is voluntarily recalling several baked goods following the FDA recall of multiple McCormick seasonings.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported regarding the products but the company urges customers not to consume the items.

Hannaford is offering customers a full refund if they return the items to the store where you purchased the items.

The items recalled are the following Hannaford Supermarkets store-baked private label baked goods:

Classic Garlic Focaccia

Classic Asiago Focaccia

Pepperoni Party Bread

Hannaford Classic Focaccia

Hannaford Classic Garlic Focaccia

Hannaford Bacon Party Bread

Hannaford Classic Asiago Focaccia

The products may have been purchased between June 22 and July 27, 2021.

The store uses the four McCormick's seasonings the US Food and Drug Administration recalled after routine testing showed the mixes may have salmonella.

The items would have been purchased directly in the bakery of a Hannaford store.

