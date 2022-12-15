Rockland Pizzeria Rivals Bar Pie At Popular Bergen Joint Grant's For Barstool's Portnoy

In the history of Barstool's One Bite pizza reviews, CEO Dave Portnoy has never had to make a decision as tough as this one, he said.

The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur said he's never had two consecutive bar pies he liked as much as the one from Grant Street Cafe in Dumont, NJ and Mountain House on Route 340 in Sparkill.

So, he gave them both the same rating: 8.2.

"People are going to say I'm soft," Portnoy said. "That I'm the kid from BYU, Zach Wilson. Because I'm giving this an 8.2. I can't decide. They're equal."

Established in 1926, Mountain House has been drawing regulars for decades.

Grant Street Cafe said their pizza sales tripled after Portnoy's visit.

Will Mountain House experience the same "Portnoy Effect?"

