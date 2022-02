The owners of a Hudson Valley restaurant are preparing to move to a brand-new location.

Mello Dee Thai is set to close its Rockland County location in Clarkstown and reopen it at a new location in Orangetown, the owners announced.

The current location at 753 Route 9W in Valley Cottage will close in the coming days, the owners said in the announcement on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

The business is set to reopen in Tappan in March.

