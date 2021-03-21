Robots May Be Coming After White Collar Jobs Like 'Phil In Accounting,' New Report Says

In the past, when people thought about “computers taking jobs away from real people” most pictured manufacturing processes and call centers becoming robotized.

While we have seen that, it’s not the only way robots are replacing people at work.

Less visible are the robotics and artificial intelligence taking over white-collar jobs in fields like accounting and human resources, The New York Times just reported in an analysis of the workplace. In some studies, algorithms outperform lawyers and doctors.

“The trend — quietly building for years, but accelerating to warp speed since the pandemic — goes by the sleepy moniker “robotic process automation,” The New York Times reported. “Nearly 8 in 10 corporate executives surveyed by Deloitte last year said they had implemented some form of R.P.A.”

These automated efficiencies may speed up production and increase productivity, but come at the cost of people's jobs.

Up to 800 million global workers could be replaced with robots by 2030, according to a recent McKinsey & Company projection.

A study by the Brookings Institute found that while low-paying jobs will be affected by increased automation, it’s the people with bachelor’s degrees who will be hardest hit. Automation is particularly good at planning, problem-solving, and learning, CNBC reported.

Some of the higher-paying jobs that will be most exposed to robotics and artificial intelligence in the workplace are chemical engineers, political scientists, nuclear technicians, physicists, occupational therapists, and administrative law judges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.