Rihanna To Open Lingerie Store In Hudson Valley, Report Says

Popular pop star and actress Rihanna is set to open a brick-and-mortar location for her lingerie brand at a shopping center in Westchester County, a report by Real Estate Weekly said.

The store, which will sell Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie product line, will be located in Yonkers at the Cross County Center at 8000 Mall Walk, according to the news outlet.

"The Savage X Fenty brand has disrupted the lingerie sector and we are excited that Cross County Center has been selected for the company’s flagship location in New York. The brand adds a fresh pop-culture vibe to the center, which is already brimming with well-known brands and boasts a lifestyle experience like none other," said Craig Deitelzweig, CEO of Marx Realty, which owns the shopping center, according to Real Estate Weekly.

The Yonkers store will be the sixth brick-and-mortar location for the brand, which also has stores in Las Vegas, Nevada, Houston, Texas, Culver City, California, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and Arlington, Virginia, according to the brand's website.

The lingerie brand provides a wide variety of styles meant to celebrate individuality.

"Savage X means making your own rules and expressing your mood, character, and style for you-not for someone else," Rihanna said on the brand's website.

In addition to lingerie, the brand also sells men's underwear and sleepwear, as well as loungewear and sleepwear.

It is not yet clear when the store, currently under construction, will open.

Click here to read the full report by Real Estate Weekly.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.