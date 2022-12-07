Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Bookkeeper Accused Of Stealing Nearly $715K From Hudson Valley Business
Business

Rihanna To Open Lingerie Store In Hudson Valley, Report Says

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
Rihanna will open a Savage X Fenty lingerie store in Yonkers at the Cross County Center.
Rihanna will open a Savage X Fenty lingerie store in Yonkers at the Cross County Center. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Wikimedia Commons via Kasio69 from Canada, CC BY 2.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0>,

Popular pop star and actress Rihanna is set to open a brick-and-mortar location for her lingerie brand at a shopping center in Westchester County, a report by Real Estate Weekly said. 

The store, which will sell Rihanna's Savage X Fenty lingerie product line, will be located in Yonkers at the Cross County Center at 8000 Mall Walk, according to the news outlet. 

"The Savage X Fenty brand has disrupted the lingerie sector and we are excited that Cross County Center has been selected for the company’s flagship location in New York. The brand adds a fresh pop-culture vibe to the center, which is already brimming with well-known brands and boasts a lifestyle experience like none other," said Craig Deitelzweig, CEO of Marx Realty, which owns the shopping center, according to Real Estate Weekly. 

The Yonkers store will be the sixth brick-and-mortar location for the brand, which also has stores in Las Vegas, Nevada, Houston, Texas, Culver City, California, King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, and Arlington, Virginia, according to the brand's website. 

The lingerie brand provides a wide variety of styles meant to celebrate individuality. 

"Savage X means making your own rules and expressing your mood, character, and style for you-not for someone else," Rihanna said on the brand's website. 

In addition to lingerie, the brand also sells men's underwear and sleepwear, as well as loungewear and sleepwear. 

It is not yet clear when the store, currently under construction, will open. 

Click here to read the full report by Real Estate Weekly. 

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.