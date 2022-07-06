Restaurant In Hudson Valley Announces Closure

A restaurant in Northern Westchester that was known for its tasty healthy food and civic work has closed its doors for good.

The Good Choice Kitchen in Ossining, at 147 Main St., announced on Facebook it closed on Saturday, June 25. The eatery had opened five years ago.

The owners thanked their customers who kept them going over the years and hoped they had made a difference in their lives, as well.

Customers lamented the closure online but also thanked the owners for the food, and good works in the community.

"Thank you for all the good things you brought to so many during your time with Good Choice Kitchen!," wrote one.

While another said: "Thank you for all you have done for our communities these past several years."

The owners did not provide a reason for closing.

No word yet on what might replace the space on Main Street.

