Restaurant Group Closes One Of Its Hudson Valley Locations

A Westchester restaurant group has announced the closure of one of its locations.

Pleasantville's 105 Seventy Bar & Grill, located on Bedford Road, is closed, 105 Restaurant Group Director of Operations Brian Angarola confirmed.

The eatery was previously named Mission Taqueria.

The restaurant opened in May of 2018. Owners said the restaurant's menu was a fusion of Mexican and American cuisine.

The bar and grill served burgers, tacos, burritos, along with margaritas, mojitos and sangria.

Angarola said the restaurant group will announce its long-term plans in the coming weeks.

The restaurant group also operates locations in Briarcliff Manor, Croton-on-Hudson, and Bronxville.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.