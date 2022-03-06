Renderings Released Of Wegmans' First CT Store, To Be Located In Fairfield County

Supermarket chain Wegmans has released a set of renderings after announcing plans to open its first store in Connecticut.

The company announced on Tuesday, March 1, that it plans to open the store in the Fairfield County city of Norwalk.

The newly-released renderings show what the company anticipates for the two-floor, 95,000 square-foot store, which is set to be located on nearly 11 acres of land off Connecticut Avenue next to I-95.

Wegmans said a timeline for construction and opening has not been determined, and the company is currently seeking municipal approvals.

