Recall Issued For This Bagel Product

A company has recalled a bagel product after it was found to contain an undeclared allergen.

Damascus Bakery OPCO LLC recalled one lot of Bantam Classic Bagels, which are stuffed with cream cheese, because the products contain undeclared eggs, according to an announcement from the company posted to the Food & Drug Administration website on Wednesday, March 9.

The company said the products were distributed to stores across the United States.

The recalled products have a Best By Date of May 27, 2023, which is printed on the left side of the carton and the top of the bag, according to the announcement.

The company said no illnesses linked to the recalled products have been reported.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products should dispose of them and call Contact Bantams Bagels Customer Service at 866-451-6744 for a replacement coupon, the company said.

