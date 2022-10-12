Recall Issued For Snack Mix Products Distributed At NY Stores

A company has recalled packages of snack mix products that were distributed in numerous states, including New York.

Lipari Foods recalled specific lots of sesame sticks mix and roasted and salted sunflower meat tub products packaged by JLM because the products may contain cashews, an undeclared allergen, the company announced on Friday, Oct. 7.

The products were distributed in stores across states including New York, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Florida, and more.

Find the full list of states here.

The sesame sticks mix has a Lipari product number of 368268, a UPC of 094776081646, and Best By dates of 03/07/23 and 03/12/23. They come in 11-ounce containers.

The sunflower products come in 10-ounce containers and have a Lipari product number of 210903, a UPC of 760208118135, and Best By dates of 03/08/23 and 03/11/23.

The recalled products were distributed without branding, the company said.

The company said it had not received reports of any illnesses linked to the recalled products as of the announcement.

Lipari Foods said consumers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them and return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions can call the company's customer service at 800-729-3354.

