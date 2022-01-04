Recall Issued For Smoke, Carbon Monoxide Alarms

Universal Security Instruments is recalling thousands of combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms because they may fail to alert homeowners to the potential presence of a hazardous level of carbon monoxide, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced.

The recall involves two models and two date codes of the company's "2-in-1 Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide alarms."

According to CPSC:

"Model MPC322S has 10-year sealed batteries and a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN09;

Model MPC122S is a hardwired alarm with a 10-year sealed battery backup and a manufacturing date code of 2017JUN02."

The brand name “UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.” or “USI ELECTRIC” is printed on the front of the alarms above “Photoelectric Smoke & Fire + Carbon Monoxide Alarm.”

The model number and date code are printed on the back of the alarms.

Approximately 8,000 alarms are subject to the recall.

"The alarms can fail to alert consumers to the presence of a hazardous level of carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning or death," officials said. "Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless, poisonous gas."

CPSC said that people with the alarms should immediately contact Universal Security Instruments for a free replacement alarm, noting that consumers should keep using the recalled alarms until they install replacement alarms.

The recall alert from the company said they have received two reports of the units failing to alarm for the presence of carbon monoxide within the specified time requirement.

No injuries have been reported.

The alarms were sold nationwide and online at Walmart and other websites between June 2017 and December 2019 for between $50 and $80.

