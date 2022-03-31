Contact Us
Recall Issued For Skippy Peanut Butter Due To Possible Steel Fragments In Jars

A label from one of the recalled products
A label from one of the recalled products Photo Credit: FDA/Skippy Foods, LLC

Skippy Foods has recalled thousands of cases of peanut butter because the products may contain small fragments of stainless steel.

The company announced the recall of 9,353 cases of products on Wednesday, March 30, after the manufacturing facility found that a limited number of jars could contain the fragments from a piece of manufacturing equipment 

Skippy Foods LLC said the following products are included in the recall:

No consumer complaints had been associated with the recall as of the time of the announcement, the company said. 

Consumers who purchased the recalled products should return them to the retailer for an exchange or call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779, the company said.

