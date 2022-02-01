Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Business

Recall Issued For Popular Salad Dressing Brands

One of the recalled products
One of the recalled products Photo Credit: Conagra Brands, Inc. / FDA

A company recalled several salad dressing products after they were found to contain an undeclared allergen.

Conagra Brands, Inc. announced on Friday, Jan. 28, that it is recalling some of its Wish-Bone Thousand Island and Chunky Blue Cheese dressings because the products contain eggs, which aren't declared on the product label.

The following products are included in the recall:

The company said there haven't been reports of illness or injury linked to the recalled products so far.

Those who purchased the products are advised to throw them away.

Consumers with questions can call Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-881-3989 or via email at Consumer.Care@conagra.com.

