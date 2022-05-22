Recall Issued For Popular Peanut Butter Brand Sold Nationwide

A recall has been issued for a popular brand of peanut butter amid a multi-state salmonella outbreak.

The Jif products were sold at stores nationwide, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Many types and sizes were recalled, including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced fat.

The lot code numbers are 1274425 through 2140425.

A total of14 illnesses and two hospitalizations have been reported in the 12 states shown here.

"Check your home for recalled Jif brand peanut butter," the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. "If you have recalled peanut butter, throw it away. Don’t eat it."

For a full list of recalled products, click here.

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, the CDC said, noting that symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days, according to the CDC.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

