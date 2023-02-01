Recall Issued For Nearly 2.6M Pounds Of Canned Meat, Poultry Products

Conagra Brands is recalling nearly 2.6 million pounds of canned meat and poultry that may have been spoiled due to a packaging defect.

The defect may cause the products to become contaminated without showing any outward signs of contamination, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The meat and poultry products were produced between Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, and Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “P4247” on the product cans. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

A list of the products is also available on the USDA website here.

The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS after observing spoiled and/or leaking cans from multiple production dates at the establishment’s warehouse.

A subsequent investigation by Conagra determined that the cans subject to recall may have been damaged in a manner that is not readily apparent to consumers, which may allow foodborne pathogens to enter the cans.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS said that it's concerned that some products may be on retail shelves or in consumers’ pantries.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The listed products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

