Recall Issued For Laundry Detergent Brand Due To Bacteria Exposure Risk

Tens of thousands of bottles of laundry detergent have been recalled because they may contain bacteria.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced on Monday, Dec. 12, the recall of about 14,550 Art of Green laundry detergent products.

The recall includes Free and Clear laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles and Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles and 33.8-ounce pouches

According to the announcement, the products may contain bacteria, including Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an environmental organism found widely in soil and water.

Those with weakened immune systems or external medical devices could face a risk of serious infection if exposed to the bacteria, officials said.

As of the announcement, there have been no reports of illness linked to the recalled products.

The recalled products were sold at Save Mart, Lucky and Food Maxx regional stores, and online at Amazon.com from April through October.

Find the recalled products' UPC Codes and Date Codes here.

