Recall Issued For Hot Glue Guns Due To Fire, Burn Hazards

More than a million glue guns sold nationwide at dollar stores are being recalled due to concerns of fire and burn hazards, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced.

A total of approximately 1,025,000 Crafter’s Square Glue Guns sold at Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores sold between August 2020 and February 2022 are being voluntarily recalled after complaints were made by consumers.

There have been a total of seven reports of electrical malfunctions when using the glue guns, including four reports of fire and one report of skin irritation.

According to CPSC, the defective products dispense hot glue when plugged into an outlet and the trigger is depressed.

The plastic glue gun is black with an orange trigger and tip with a silver UL listed label located above the handle with “GLUE GUN” and “XY-15302” printed on the label.

Consumers have been instructed to immediately unplug and stop using the glue guns and to return them to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar store for a refund.

The company said it will contact online purchasers with further instructions.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.