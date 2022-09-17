Recall Issued For Frozen Beef Products Due To Misbranding, Undeclared Allergens

A recall has been ordered for a brand of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition, LLC, a Harlingen, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 22,061 pounds of the products labeled as Korean-Style Beef, but contain a chicken sausage and pepper product, which contains milk. a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

These items produced on Friday, July 22 are:

9.25-oz. cartons labeled as “Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef” with lot code “5246220320” and a “best if used by” date of 04-18-2023.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “34622” on the end flap of the carton. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

View the product label here.

The problem was discovered when the producing establishment notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints that the Korean-Style Beef cartons contained a chicken-based product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, said FSIS.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider, FSIS noted.

FSIS said it is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the Conagra Consumer Care line at 800-672-8152.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854).

