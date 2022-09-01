Recall Issued For Dried Mushrooms Distributed At NY Stores

A company has recalled mushroom products that were distributed in the region because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Tai Phat Wholesalers LLC is recalling four kinds of packages of its “Three Coins Dried Mushrooms," the company announced on Monday, Aug. 29.

The recalled products were also distributed in New York and Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and elsewhere.

Find the full list of states here.

The following products are included in the recall:

Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Slices – Item #: 01051- Nam Meo Soi -S- 2.5 oz

Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Slices – Item #: 01276- Nam Meo Soi -L- 10.5 oz

Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Whole – Item #: 01052- Nam Meo Nguyen -S- 2.5 oz

Three Coins Dried Mushrooms Whole – Item #: 01277- Nam Meo Nguyen -L- 10.5 oz

Tai Phat Wholesalers said no illnesses have been linked to the recalled products as of the announcement.

Consumers who purchased the recalled products should return them to the place of purchase for a refund, the company said.

Those who have questions can call the company at 1-703-538-8000.

