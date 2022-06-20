Recall Issued For Dog Food Brand Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

A company has recalled bags of a dog food product due to a possible contamination with Salmonella.

Freshpet Inc. announced on Friday, June 17, that it has recalled a single lot of Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home Cooked Chicken Recipe sold in 4.5-pound bags.

The products have a sell by date of 10/29/22 and a UPC Code of 627975011673, according to the announcement.

The company said dogs with Salmonella infections can experience vomiting, fever, diarrhea or bloody dirrhea, and lethargy.

Freshpet Inc. said it hasn't received any reports of illness linked to the recalled products.

The company said the recalled products may have been sold at limited Walmart stores in Alabama and Georgia, and limited Target stores and other retailers in:

Connecticut

Massachusetts

Maine

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

Vermont

West Virginia.

Those with questions or who would like to report adverse reactions related to the recalled products can call the company at 1-800-285-0563.

