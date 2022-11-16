Recall Issued For Brand Of Mini Crumb Cakes Sold At Whole Foods Market

A company recalled packages of crumb cake snacks that were sold at Whole Foods Market stores.

Boston Baking Inc. recalled three-ounce packages of "Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes" snacks because they may contain undeclared pecans, an allergen.

The recalled products were sold exclusively at Whole Foods markets in:

Connecticut

Massachusetts

New Hampshire

Rhode Island

New Jersey

New York

The recalled products are marked with "Packed On" dates of 10/17/22 through 11/10/22, “Sell By” dates of 10/22/22 through 11/15/22, UPC (01)00238543000007(3904)0019900 printed on the back label, Boston Baking Inc. said.

The company said it hadn't received any reports of illnesses or consumer complaints linked to the recalled products as of the announcement.

The recall was implemented after a Whole Foods employee found that the pecan-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not include pecans in the ingredient list.

Consumers are urged to return the products to the place of purchase for a refund.

