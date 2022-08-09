Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Woman Found Dead Behind Building In Area, Police Say
Business

Recall Issued For Brand Of Chocolate Truffles

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
A company has recalled chocolate truffles that were distributed across the United States because they may contain an undeclared allergen.
A company has recalled chocolate truffles that were distributed across the United States because they may contain an undeclared allergen. Photo Credit: Pixabay/congerdesign

A company has recalled chocolate truffles that were distributed across the United States because they may contain an undeclared allergen.

That’s it Nutrition, LLC recalled 3.5, 5.0, 16.0 ounce and 12-count packages of Dark Chocolate Truffles because they may contain trace amounts of undeclared milk proteins, according to an announcement posted on the Food & Drug Administration's website on Friday, Aug. 5.

The flavors included in the recall are fig, date, banana, raisin, and fig with sea salt, the company said. 

That's It Nutrition said no reactions have been reported in connection with the recalled products.

The recalled products have expiration dates ranging from March 23, 2023, to July 8, 2024. 

The truffles were distributed in retail stores and online.

Consumers can return the products to the place of purchase for a refund, the company said.

Those with questions can call the company at 1-888-862-5235.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.