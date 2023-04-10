Power Play Ticket Worth $150,000 Sold In NY

A winning Powerball ticket worth $150,000 was sold at a New York convenience store, New York Lottery officials announced.

The third-prize winning Power Play ticket for the Saturday, April 8 drawing was purchased on Long Island in West Babylon, at the Shell Food Mart on Straight Path.

It has four matching numbers plus the Powerball.

The winning numbers for Saturday’s drawing are: 11-22-24-51-60 and the Powerball is 18. The Power Play multiplier is 3, meaning the third-place prize was tripled.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Players can check their tickets on the New York Lottery website.

