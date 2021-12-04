Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Porch Piracy On Rise As Police Offer Tips During Holiday Season

In November, the Yonkers Police Department shared tips for residents to use to prevent porch pirates from stealing their deliveries.
In November, the Yonkers Police Department shared tips for residents to use to prevent porch pirates from stealing their deliveries. Photo Credit: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures

The rise in online shopping during the holiday season also brings an increase in porch piracy. 

Here's what authorities are saying people can do to prevent these thefts.

In November, the Yonkers Police Department shared tips for residents to use to prevent porch pirates from stealing their deliveries. 

These tips included having packages delivered to places where you will be, such as the office or place of employment, instead of your home.

The department also recommended that residents use tracking numbers and delivery notifications so they know when the package will arrive.

People can also schedule deliveries for when someone will be home when possible or request a signature on delivery.

Residents can also request that their packages be placed somewhere less noticeable, including a side door or behind a planter, police said. 

People can also install smart security cameras outside of the front door, the department added.

