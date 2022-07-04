Popular Supermarket Soon Moving To Bigger Location In Hudson Valley

A new Italian-American specialty grocery store is expected to open at a larger nearby location later this summer in Northern Westchester.

Long Island-based Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace plans to open a new location at the Yorktown Green Shopping Center at 329 Downing Drive in Yorktown Heights in August, representatives announced.

The space, formerly housing Food Emporium, sat empty for more than 10 years until the specialty grocer began renovations.

The market is currently located at 380 Downing Drive after taking over the space from Turco's.

According to the announcement, renovations at the 45,000-square-foot location began in January. The new Yorktown location is set to be the company's largest store in New York.

The store will feature a fresh mozzarella station, a beer cave, and a food court.

“After a tour of the new store earlier this week, I was very impressed with the amenities and quality of the food service that Uncle Giuseppe’s will provide,” Supervisor Matt Slater said in the announcement. “I’m certain that this store will become a regional destination once word spreads about its fantastic range of products and services, including a fresh pasta station.”

The owners also operate locations in Smithtown, Port Jefferson Station, Massapequa, Melville, and more.

Find the full list of locations here.

