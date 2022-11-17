Popular Restaurant Opens Second Location In Westchester

Contact Us
Ben Crnic
Colombian food.
Colombian food. Photo Credit: Pixabay via samuelfernandezrivera

A popular restaurant has expanded to a second location in Westchester County. 

Colombian House, which originally opened a location in New Rochelle in 2017, has now opened a new location in White Plains at 175 Main St., according to the business's website

The White Plains location opened on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the business announced in an Instagram post

The restaurant, owned by a Colombian couple, is known for its unique Latin-American cuisine and has been praised online for menu items such as its chicken empanada. 

"I tried the chicken empanada and it was delicious, not dry and flavorful. My friend got the cheesy bread and oh man it was good. I thought it'd be more cheesy but it's actually on the sweet side," Chanel S. of New York said in a Yelp review of the establishment. 

Others were a fan of the restaurant's atmosphere and service. 

"The servers were very attentive and the ambiance of the restaurant was very modern!" Fabian L. of Orlando, Florida said in a Yelp review. 

