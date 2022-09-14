Contact Us
Popular Restaurant Holds Grand Opening Of New Location In Hudson Valley

Nicole Valinote
A popular restaurant in Westchester County is reopening at a brand-new location.

Harbour Fish Restaurant will hold the grand opening of its new Mamaroneck location at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

The seafood restaurant, which was founded in 2018, has moved to 576 Mamaroneck Ave., the former location of Il Castello. 

The owners announced plans to move from their previous location at 154 Mamaroneck Ave. in the middle of April.

"We are looking forward to serving steaks, seafood, and pasta in a full-service dining room," the business said at the time. 

The restaurant's menu, created by Chef Naldo Morales, includes specials such as paella, seafood risotto, Connecticut- and Maine-style lobster rolls, and more seafood favorites.

Read the menu here.

