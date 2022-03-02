Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Popular Restaurant Chain To Open New Location In Area

Nicole Valinote
Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar sign
Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar sign Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A popular seafood restaurant chain is preparing to open a new location in the Hudson Valley.

Hook & Reel Cajun Seafood & Bar has announced plans for a new location in Orange County.

The new restaurant will be in Middletown at 8 Orange Plaza Lane, which was formerly occupied by a Chuck E Cheese.

The eateries offer a variety of dishes, including oysters from the raw bar, clam chowder, and seafood boils, where guests can create their own combinations. Read the full menu here.

The restaurant chain hasn't yet shared when the new location is set to open. 

Daily Voice