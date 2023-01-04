Popular Restaurant Announces Plans To Open 2nd Hudson Valley Location

A super popular Puerto Rican restaurant that's an award winner in the Hudson Valley has announced it will open a second location.

Café Con Leche located in Dutchess County in Wappingers Falls, says the public has shown them so much love they plan to open a new location in Rhinebeck by February or March.

The owners made the big announcement via social media with news on both Facebook and Instagram three days ago to the delight of many.

Known for, of course, their Café Con Leche, the restaurant is a hot spot for sizzling empanadas, seafood of all kinds, salads, drinks, sandwiches, baked goods and cakes, and a host of everything Puerto Rican.

While the Wappingers Falls restaurant will continue its usual service, the second location will be at 6384 Mill St. in Rhinebeck.

The new restaurant will also have a liquor license and in warmer months, customers will be able to sit outside in sidewalk seating.

Another biggie is the addition of the Café Con Leche food truck which will cater larger events.

So get ready Rhinebeck, yummy food and drinks are headed your way.

