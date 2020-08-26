Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Laura Now Forecast To Be Dangerous Category 4 Hurricane: Here's Latest Projected Path
Business

Popular Pizzeria Closes Westchester Location

Christina Coulter
Email me Read More Stories
Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza in White Plains.
Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza in White Plains. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A popular pizzeria known for its thin, charred crust has closed one of its locations in the region.

Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza has permanently closed the doors of its Westchester location on Main Street in White Plains.

However, the chain has five restaurants on Long Island -- in Bohemia, Woodbury, Commack, Carle Place, Stony Brook and Wantagh -- as well as seven other states, including New Jersey, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Other staples at Anthony's are homemade meatballs, Eggplant Marino (named after partner and NFL Hall of Famer Dan Marino) and oven roasted chicken wings.

The establishment had been situated in White Plains for 10 years. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.