Popular North Jersey Burger Joint Crowned 2nd Best Burger In America

A popular North Jersey burger joint recently visited by a celebrity has been crowned second best in the U.S.

White Manna on River Street in Hackensack took the No. 2 spot on the Daily Meal's rundown of "101 Best Burgers in America."

"White Manna’s juicy burgers are topped with onion and cheese and served on a Martin’s potato roll. Pair your burger with a side of crispy fries or, if you’re a pickle fiend, add a 12-ounce cup of pickle chips," the website says.

Founded in 1939 at the World's Fair, White Manna moved to Hackensack in 1946. The eatery has been featured on The Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives," "Best Thing I Ever Ate," and "Food Feuds."

It's also been on Travel Channel's "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations."

Burgers are made from fresh, extra lean ground beef, delivered daily from a local supplier. Cooked to perfection with onions and cheese, and served on a Martin's Potato Roll, its website says.

The top spot went to the cheeseburger by Au Cheval in Chicago.

White Manna, 358 River St., Hackensack.

