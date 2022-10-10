Popular Italian Restaurant In Suffern To Close After '37 Wonderful Years,' Owner Says

A popular Italian restaurant in the Hudson Valley is set to close after decades in business.

Marcello’s Ristorante in the Rockland County village of Suffern will celebrate its last full day in business with a gala on New Year's Eve, Chef Marcello Russodivito announced on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Following the gala, for two-and-a-half weeks the restaurant, located at 21 Lafayette Ave., will offer family-style dinners for $19.86 per person.

Russodivito said he previously planned to retire in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic delayed his plans.

He said once the restaurant closes, he still plans to hold his spring and fall tours of Italy.

"The entire Russodivito Family and staff wants to thank each and every one of you for the beautiful memories and friendships that have been created after these 37 wonderful years," the announcement reads.

