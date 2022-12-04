Popular Italian Restaurant In Suffern Announces Date For Closure

The owner of a longtime Hudson Valley restaurant has announced the last date the eatery will be open for business.

Marcello’s Ristorante, an Italian restaurant located in Suffern in Rockland County, will have its last official day with its regular menu on Saturday, Dec. 31, Chef Marcello Russodivito announced.

Russodivito said he is retiring from the restaurant business and plans to focus on other projects, such as guided tours of Italy.

He added that from Wednesday, Jan. 4, through Saturday, Jan. 21, the eatery will host a retirement celebration for Russovitio, offering a special menu of family-style dinners at $19.96 per person, along with live entertainment.

The restaurant, located at 21 Lafayette Ave., opened in 1986, he said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.