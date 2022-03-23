Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Business

Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Now Back In Business After Sudden Closure

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Patsy's Roadhouse is located at 105 Route 376 in Hopewell Junction.
Patsy's Roadhouse is located at 105 Route 376 in Hopewell Junction. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

A popular Hudson Valley restaurant has reopened after a sudden closure last week due to staffing issues.

Patsy's Roadhouse, located in Hopewell Junction, announced on Tuesday, March 22, that it has reopened.

"And WE ARE BACK! We are so appreciative of all the positive feedback and words of support and encouragement we have received," a post on the restaurant's Facebook page reads. "We will be OPEN REGULAR HOURS TOMORROW!"

Patsy's Roadhouse is located at 105 Route 376.

The news comes after the business announced on Saturday, March 19, that two members of its kitchen staff quit the day prior, and the owners worried that the lack of staff would make it difficult to run the business as usual.

The owner added that many other businesses are also struggling with labor issues and said they were considering opening with a limited menu as they searched for new employees. 

"Thank you for all of your support since we’ve opened, our customers have been amazing through the last 3 years and we are going to do everything in our power to remain a small local business," the restaurant said in the post over the weekend. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.