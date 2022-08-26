Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Closes After 4 Decades In Business

After 40 years in business, a favorite go-to restaurant in the heart of Westchester has closed its doors.

The. Golden Wok Cafe in Ardsley closed in June so the owners could retire, the business announced on Facebook.

Known for their Peking duck, lo mein, and Kung Pao chicken, the eatery was usually packed with diners craving good Chinese food.

The owners said the last two years have been challenging and the 12- to 16-hour work days have finally "caught up with our bodies and we have decided it is time."

"Thank you for welcoming us to the community, letting us be part of your family celebrations, watching your children grow up, and meeting your children's children," they added.

One Yelper put it this way: "Always my goto- literally since I was a kid- they are authentic."

No word yet if another Chinese restaurant will open in its place.

