Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Alert Issued For Missing NY Man Now Believed To Be In Area
Business

Popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Closes After 4 Decades In Business

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The Golden Wok Cafe has closed for good after 40 years in business.
The Golden Wok Cafe has closed for good after 40 years in business. Photo Credit: Golden Wok Cafe

After 40 years in business, a favorite go-to restaurant in the heart of Westchester has closed its doors.

The. Golden Wok Cafe in Ardsley closed in June so the owners could retire, the business announced on Facebook.

Known for their Peking duck, lo mein, and Kung Pao chicken, the eatery was usually packed with diners craving good Chinese food.

The owners said the last two years have been challenging and the 12- to 16-hour work days have finally "caught up with our bodies and we have decided it is time."

"Thank you for welcoming us to the community, letting us be part of your family celebrations, watching your children grow up, and meeting your children's children," they added.

One Yelper put it this way: "Always my goto- literally since I was a kid- they are authentic."

No word yet if another Chinese restaurant will open in its place.

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.