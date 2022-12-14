Popular Hudson Valley Eatery Set To Reopen After 'A Long Break'

Good news abounds for Mexican food fans in the area with the news that a long-time favorite restaurant that closed is reopening its doors.

Ulster County's favorite The Armadillo in Kingston announced on Instagram that it would reopen on Thursday, Dec. 15.

We are holding our breath hoping it's true after the 40-year-old business closed for some time off and some changes in November.

The news was met with some "Yays" and "So excited to hear," on Instagram.

Known for their authentic fare with rich, dark mole, heaping plates of burritos, and lots of specialty plates such as their pork barbacoa, fajitas, enchiladas, and of course margaritas and lots of interesting drinks including a lavender mule and a mescal negroni.

The prices are very moderate for the quality of food and the restaurant, according to online reviewers, is a fun place to dine.

Who knows what changes they have made, but hopefully they will all be good.

The restaurant is located at 97 Abeel St. in Kingston.

