Popular Hudson Valley Bakery To Reopen At New Location

A Westchester County bakery that closed its doors in 2020 announced that it will soon be serving up custom cakes and sweet pastries at a new location.

The owner of the Snackery Bakeshop has announced plans to open the new location in Rye this September. The bakery's original location in Larchmont closed in October of 2020 after two years.

The new bakery will be located at 64 Purchase St.

We have an update! We will now be opening our new Rye, NY store in September but please follow us on our journey to... Posted by The Snackery Bakeshop on Thursday, July 22, 2021

"Rest assured your favorites like GF Twinkies and Yodels, Black and White Moonpies, Mallomars, M'oreo Oreos, Crazy Hair Cakes and more, will not be gone forever, just relocated," the owners said when announcing the closure of the Larchmont location.

Dear Larchmont, We have loved being your neighbor @snackerybakeshop for the past 2 years. Unfortunately we will be... Posted by The Snackery Bakeshop on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Learn more about the business here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.