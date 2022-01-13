Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: 'Widespread' Flu Activity Now Reported In New York: Here Are Counties Most Affected
Business

Popular Family-Run Supermarket To Open Two New Locations In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
DeCicco & Sons in Somers.
DeCicco & Sons in Somers. Photo Credit: DeCicco & Sons

A popular Westchester supermarket is set to open two new locations in the area.

Fans of the specialty grocery store will be happy to know that DeCicco & Sons recently announced its plans to open a new market in Bedford in March.

The new store will be the 10th store for the chain which also has an 11th location planned for Edge-on-Edge in Sleepy Hollow. 

No word yet on when that store will open.

Other DeCicco & Sons stores in the area include Ardsley, Armonk, Brewster, Eastchester, Harrison, Larchmont, Millwood, Pelham, and Somers.  

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.