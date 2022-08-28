Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Business

Popular Eatery To Open Hudson Valley Location

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Robeks sign
Robeks sign Photo Credit: Patti Zeller

A popular chain will soon hold the grand opening of a new Hudson Valley location.

The event for the new Robeks smoothie shop is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17 in Putnam County from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., representatives announced. 

The eatery, located at 1081 Stoneleigh Ave. in Carmel, will have a ribbon-cutting event, live music, face painting, and other entertainment, according to the announcement. 

The grand opening will also be a fundraiser for Putnam Service Dogs, an organization that provides free trained service dogs to individuals with disabilities.

The Robeks menu includes a variety of smoothies, fresh juices, fruit bowls, and toast.

The store will be run by Mike Jacobs, a former resident of Carmel who said he made the decision to open the business after visiting a Robeks location.

“The Robeks I visited had a great atmosphere and employees loved being there," Jacobs said. "The culture combined with serving healthy alternatives and strong sales during the pandemic made Robeks a great business idea."

to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.