Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Positive-Test Rate Sees New Increase; Latest Breakdown By County
Business

Popular Burger Chain Expected To Increase Prices, Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Shake Shack customers can expect to pay a bit more for their orders, as the company is planning to increase its prices soon.
Shake Shack customers can expect to pay a bit more for their orders, as the company is planning to increase its prices soon. Photo Credit: Raya K. / Yelp

Customers of a popular burger chain can expect to pay a bit more for their orders, as the company is planning to increase its prices soon. 

Shake Shack CFO Katherine Fogertey said customers will have to pay as much as 3% to 3.5 percent more, a higher increase than previous years, according to Eat This, Not That. 

The site said the price is expected to change at the end of 2021, and another increase might take place in 2022.

The decision was reportedly made to offset the costs of commodities and labor that have risen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other businesses, such as Chipotle and Texas Roadhouse, have also raised prices recently, the website reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.