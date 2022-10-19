Owners Of Mexican Restaurant In Hudson Valley Announce Plans To Close

A longtime restaurant in Westchester County is set to close its doors in the coming weeks.

Mary Ann's Mexican Restaurant in Port Chester is set to close at the end of the month, the owners announced on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

"To our loyal guests, we wanted you to hear it from us first," the announcement reads. "This will be Mary Ann's Mexican Restaurant's last two weeks of business as we will not be renewing our lease at the end of the month. Please come in and join us one more time before we close for good!"

The restaurant is located at 23 1/2 North Main St.

"From our family to yours, thank you to all who have supported us throughout the decades," the owners said.

