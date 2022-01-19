Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Business

Orange Juice Prices Could Increase Amid Lower Yield, Report Says

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Orange juice prices could increase as Florida orange groves are seeing a lower crop yield this season.
Orange juice prices could increase as Florida orange groves are seeing a lower crop yield this season. Photo Credit: Pixabay/mac231

Orange juice prices could increase as Florida orange groves are seeing a lower crop yield this season. 

According to a January report from the United States Department of Agriculture's Agricultural Statistics Board, the 2021-2022 forecast of Florida oranges is 44.5 million boxes, which is 1.5 million fewer than the December forecast.

The USDA said if the forecast is realized, the final production will be 16 percent less than last year. 

ABC News reported that this lower yield could lead to higher prices, adding that prices are already high due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to CNN Business, demand for orange juice has significantly increased during the pandemic as the country faces an unusually small harvest this year.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.